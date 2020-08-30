Maria Christine Vela
Corpus Christi - Maria Christine Vela, age 80, passed away late on Saturday night August 22, 2020, just as she finished teaching her two grandsons to pray the Glorious Mystery of the Rosary. She died the moment her grandsons said the last "Amen" of the Rosary. As the attending nurse said, "the moment was beautiful and profound". This was in accordance with the way she lived - dedicated to her love of her family, prayer and God.
She was born on March 4, 1940 to Maria Magdalena Prado and Alfredo Flores Medina in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated with highest honors from St. Fredrick High School in Pontiac, Michigan in 1959. She received high honors from the Sodality Religious Society in high school, as well as for her work in service of the poor. She sang with joy in her choir and loved dancing from her childhood to her last days in the hospital. That was Maria Christine - the wife, mother, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend we all knew and cherished so much - smiling, and so devoted - lifting us up with her prayers and love.
Christine married Hector Carrejo VELA of Falfurrias and Corpus Christi on 26 December 1959. They loved each other deeply and rejoiced together at their 50th wedding anniversary. She stood by and with him as he fought major health crises over his last 22 years - always telling him not to give up - to keep trying to give thanks to God for the gift of life. And he came back to her each time - until God called him. That was their article of faith, hope and love.
Christine is survived by her eldest son, Hector Edward Vela (Chizuru) of Geneva Switzerland; daughter Cynthia Susan Vela, son Michael James Vela, both of Corpus Christi; her grandsons Michael Hayato Vela and Kevin Takuya Vela, both of London, United Kingdom and Geneva, Switzerland; her sisters Mamie Kline (Sam) of Chesterfield, Michigan; Sarah Medina of Batavia, Illinois; and her brothers Alfredo Medina (Yolanda) of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Guillermo Medina (Beth) of Pompano Beach, Florida.
Maria Christine's full-length obituary may be accessed by visiting Maria Christine's tribute page at: http://www.seasidefuneral.com/tributes/Maria-Vela
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, at 5201 Lipes Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78414, USA (to the attention of Sister Lucy Le Anh Tran in memory of Mrs Maria Christine Vela), to support the convent's work with people affected by COVID-19, particularly those being cared for in hospitals.