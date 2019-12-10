|
Maria De La Concepcion Palacios Morales
Corpus Christi - Concepcion "Concha" Morales, age 69, ascended to heaven on December 7, 2019. She was born on December 9, 1949 to Alonso and Estela Morales in Monterrey, MX. Concha married her husband on November 30, 1974 and they shared 45 wonderful years of marriage. She leaves her husband O.V Morales; her daughter Kandy Ortega and husband Gilbert; daughter Andreana Flores and husband Chris; son Andres Morales; grandchildren Gilbert, Leia, and Evann. She retired from Carroll High School where she worked in the cafeteria for many years. Concha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a faithful Catholic. She loved people and her passion was cooking. All her family and friends looked forward to her Posada every year. She will always be known for her big heart and her devotion to her family. She was a giving, vibrant person and she will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Visitation will be held from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7pm that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. A reception will follow concluding the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Hall.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019