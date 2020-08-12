1/1
Maria DeJesus Pulido Villarreal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria DeJesus Pulido Villarreal

Maria DeJesus Pulido Villarreal, 81, passed away August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Rodolfo Valentin Villarreal, two sons, Rudy P. Villarreal and Gilbert Villarreal. She is survived by her daughters, Cha-Cha Alaniz , Raquel V. Duran, son, Miguel Jamie (Brenda) Villarreal, daughter-in-law, Denise Villarreal(the late Gilbert Villarreal), Nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two sisters, Margie Cantu, Sylvia Saldivar, brother, Calixtro Pulido Jr. Family will recieve friends and Family at Guardian funeral home chapel on Friday, August 14, 2020 starting at 10:00 a.m. a Holy Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic church 3513 Cimarron Rd. Burial will be in Seaside Memorial Park.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved