Maria DeJesus Pulido Villarreal



Maria DeJesus Pulido Villarreal, 81, passed away August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Rodolfo Valentin Villarreal, two sons, Rudy P. Villarreal and Gilbert Villarreal. She is survived by her daughters, Cha-Cha Alaniz , Raquel V. Duran, son, Miguel Jamie (Brenda) Villarreal, daughter-in-law, Denise Villarreal(the late Gilbert Villarreal), Nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two sisters, Margie Cantu, Sylvia Saldivar, brother, Calixtro Pulido Jr. Family will recieve friends and Family at Guardian funeral home chapel on Friday, August 14, 2020 starting at 10:00 a.m. a Holy Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic church 3513 Cimarron Rd. Burial will be in Seaside Memorial Park.









