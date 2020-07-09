Maria E. MendezCorpus Christi - Maria Elena Mendez, born August 30, 1923, peacefully went to her final resting place on July 7, 2020. She is survived by 9 of her 15 children: Maggie (Isaac) Salinas, Victor, Juan, Eligio III, Robert, Leonel, Rick (Estella) Mendez, Idalia Garza and Irma (Kiko) Licea.A loving devoted wife, mother and grandmother, up to the fifth generation. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Eligio Mendez, Jr. and six children: Jesus, Estela, Jose, Reyes, Domingo Mendez and Elma Garza.Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Services will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.