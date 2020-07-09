Maria E. Mendez
Corpus Christi - Maria Elena Mendez, born August 30, 1923, peacefully went to her final resting place on July 7, 2020. She is survived by 9 of her 15 children: Maggie (Isaac) Salinas, Victor, Juan, Eligio III, Robert, Leonel, Rick (Estella) Mendez, Idalia Garza and Irma (Kiko) Licea.
A loving devoted wife, mother and grandmother, up to the fifth generation. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Eligio Mendez, Jr. and six children: Jesus, Estela, Jose, Reyes, Domingo Mendez and Elma Garza.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Services will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.