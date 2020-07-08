Maria Elena GarzaCorpus Christi - Maria Elena Garza, age 85, passed away on July 4, 2020. She was born on November 9, 1934 in Falfurrias Texas to Indalecio and Josefina Carrejo Vela. She graduated from Falfurrias High School and completed her nursing education and training at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi. Maria was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed serving at her church and was a tremendous prayer warrior who served the Lord faithfully throughout her life. Maria was also a very talented writer and received numerous awards for her poems and short stories. Many of her articles and letters were published in the Corpus Christi Caller Times and other publications throughout South Texas. She loved writing about her life growing up in South Texas, Hispanic culture and traditions, as well as many of social issues of the day. Maria was a nurse for over 35 years and retired from the Corpus Christi State School. She will be dearly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have known this humble, faithful, loving, and caring woman of God.She is preceded in death by her husband Abdon Garza Sr; parents Indalecio and Josefina Vela; 3 siblings Sara Cantu, Gloria Martinez and Hector Vela.Maria is survived by her daughter Yolanda Suarez and sons Abdon (Carol) Garza, Luis Gilbert (Terri) Garza, Juan Carlos Garza, nine grandchildren, 24 greatgrandchildren, three brothers and many nieces and nephews.The family will be receiving friends and family from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. on Friday July 10, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a prayer time beginning at 7 P.M. that evening.Funeral Service will be at 10 A.M. on Saturday July 11, 2020 at the Corpus Christi Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Foundation.Due to COVID-19 limitations, the Prayer Time and Funeral services will be limited to 75 people. A livestream of both services will be available for friends and family to view from their home. Masks are required.