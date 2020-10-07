1/1
Maria Elena Trevino
Maria Elena Trevino

Maria Elena "Helen" Trevino, 82 years young, departed this life on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at home with her family. She was born March 3, 1938 in Taft, Texas, the youngest of seven children, to Merced Mireles and Romana Colunga Mireles. She left Taft after marrying, finally making a home in Galveston, Texas to raise her children. Helen married Paul T. Trevino on September 13, 1973. Paul loved and cherished her until his death on July 5, 2012. Helen then moved to Texas City, Texas with her daughter, Katy, and son-in-law, Chris. She was a wonderful mother, wife, and friend. Her children had the best mother in the world.

Helen became a parishioner at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal in Texas City and attended mass when her health permitted. She enjoyed shopping and going out to eat. Before her sudden illness, due to a stroke, Helen worked for K-mart for many years and made many friends. Helen and Paul enjoyed traveling and visiting family. They both loved Galveston Island and could be seen walking on the seawall or hanging out at the many festivities going on in town.

Helen is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul T. Trevino; and her siblings: Victor, Genoviva, Epifanio, Placido, Louisa, and Juanita Mireles.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Katy Zurenko (Chris Curtis); son, Gilbert Cristan (Joanie); daughter, Patricia Cristan (Art Ballou); daughter, Cynthia Whitaker; grandchildren: Chris Phillips, Gilbert Cristan, III, David Cristan, Kelia Cristan, Kalin Cristan, Kylie Cristan, Mike Whitaker, and Victoria Whitaker; nine great grandchildren; and countless in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Helen's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A funeral mass will begin at 6:00 pm. Burial will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Helen's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
