Corpus Christi - Maria Elena Villarreal, 83, went home to the Lord on December 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Villarreal was born on June 2, 1936 in Corpus Christi, TX. She married Roberto G. Villarreal on December 16, 1966. They had 4 beautiful children together. Mary Jessie Quiroz, Cornelia C. Villarreal, Robert E. Villarreal, and Apolinario F. Villarreal (Victoria). Her 2 honorary daughters Josie Rodriguez of Austin, TX and Estela (Blanca) Martinez. She had 6 grandchildren, Miranda Galvan (Anthony), Robert Villarreal Jr, Alex Villarreal, Samantha Quiroz, Apolinario Villarreal, and Aubrianna Villarreal, and 1 great-granddaughter, Mia Galvan. Maria is also survived by her brothers, Apolinario Garcia (Alicia) of Covina, CA and Rey Garcia (Gloria) of San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Roberto G. Villarreal, her parents Mr. and Mrs. Apolinario Garcia, brother, Pablo Garcia, and 2 sisters, Estefena Garcia and Victoria DeLeon. Mrs. Villarreal, lovingly referred to as Momo, was supremely dedicated to those she loved - volunteering at her children's school, taking care of her grandchildren, and being a listening ear and open heart to her oldest and dearest friends. Momo was also known for her sewing and cooking - creating and tailoring items for family and friends and spending countless hours in the kitchen, making her famous tamales and pan de polvo. She enjoyed spending time outside in the sunshine with her dogs, dozens rescued over the years, and watching her novelas each night. Momo was a confident, strong-willed, funny, and encouraging matriarch to her family and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a rosary to be held at 7:00 PM that same evening. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
