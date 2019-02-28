|
Maria Elfida Renteria
Robstown, TX
Maria Elfida Renteria, 95, went to be with our Heavenly Father on February 25, 2019. She was born on August 18, 1923 in Robstown, Texas to Reyes Gomez and Eduardo Alvarez. She was Catholic and lived in Robstown, Texas all of her life. Maria Elfida was a loving mother, grand mother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Adolfo B. Renteria, Sr.; her son, Adolfo Renteria, Jr., her sister, Josefa Ramos; and her brother, Manuel Gomez.
She is survived by her children, Arturo (Janie) Renteria, Norma Renteria, Alberto (Justine) Renteria, and Nelda Eureste. She was also blessed with twelve grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 28, 2019