Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Renteria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Elfida Renteria

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Elfida Renteria Obituary
Maria Elfida Renteria

Robstown, TX

Maria Elfida Renteria, 95, went to be with our Heavenly Father on February 25, 2019. She was born on August 18, 1923 in Robstown, Texas to Reyes Gomez and Eduardo Alvarez. She was Catholic and lived in Robstown, Texas all of her life. Maria Elfida was a loving mother, grand mother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Adolfo B. Renteria, Sr.; her son, Adolfo Renteria, Jr., her sister, Josefa Ramos; and her brother, Manuel Gomez.

She is survived by her children, Arturo (Janie) Renteria, Norma Renteria, Alberto (Justine) Renteria, and Nelda Eureste. She was also blessed with twelve grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now