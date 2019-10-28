Services
Maria Elsa Salinas Benavides, 81, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Elsa was born on September 8,1938 in Sarita, Texas to Miguel & Maria Salinas and was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend with a passion for dancing. Elsa was always a very hard worker and took pride in everything she did whether she was playing softball on the field, making fishing lures, driving a dump truck, picking cotton in Texas fields, doing custodial work or being a cashier in a retail store or a meat butcher in a supermarket. Elsa retired from the University of Texas Marine Institute in Port Aransas, Texas after 15 years.

Elsa is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Alvaro L Benavides of Aransas Pass, Texas, parents Maria Vela Salinas & Miguel M Salinas, sisters Maria Elva Montes & Maria Elda Drown, and Grandson David S Jimenez Jr.

Elsa is survived by her son David S Jimenez (Esther) and daughter Sylvia S Hernandez (Javier), sisters Maria Elma Rangel & Elena Kramer, Grandsons Joe E Hernandez, Michael P Jimenez & Patrick J Hernandez & 5 great grandchildren, Jordan Cerda, Jayda Hernandez, Desiree Jimenez, Ronica Hernandez & Joe Hernandez and numerous nephews & nieces.

Elsa's family would like to thank her caregivers at Senior Care of Corpus Christi and Christus Hospice who not only took care of Elsa but supported and cared for her family when needed.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
