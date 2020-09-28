1/1
Maria Esmeralda Smithwick
Maria Esmeralda Smithwick

San Diego - Maria Esmeralda "Mary" Smithwick, 77 years of age, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born in Benavides, Texas on January 25, 1943 to her parents, Luis and Alicia Rodriguez. Mary was a loving mother who raised not only her own children but also helped raise her sister's seven children whom also lovingly call her mom, Carlos Perez, Alicia Perez, Steven Perez, Jeanette Galvan, Angela Galvan- Garza, Virgin Galvan, Maria De La Luz Galvan. She was a devout catholic and loving and caring mother who dedicated her life to raising her family and she will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Luis and Alicia Rodriguez; her husband, Joe Smithwick Jr.; and her brothers and sisters.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Judy Ann Smithwick (Gary Killen) of Dallas, Texas; her two sons, Jeffrey (Becky) Smithwick of Corpus Christi, Texas; Jeremy Smithwick of Alice, Texas; three grandchildren, Julie Ann Smithwick, Jeffery Smithwick II, and Jaden Alexander Smithwick; her sister, Elma Muche (Frank Martinez) of Alice, Texas; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary at 7:00 that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
