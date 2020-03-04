|
Maria G. "Ita" De La Cruz
Benavides - A kindhearted woman, devoted wife, and loving mother, Maria Guadalupe De La Cruz, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 following complications from pneumonia after surgery and an ongoing battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on July 31, 1947 in Palito Blanco, Texas. A lifelong resident of Benavides, Tx, Maria graduated from Benavides High School in 1965. As a first-generation college graduate, she received a Bachelors of Science in Speech and Hearing Therapy, a Minor in Education Psychology and a Teaching Certificate in Speech Correction from Texas Woman's University class of 69. Maria worked as a speech and language pathologist for the San Diego Independent School District for 42 years. Maria married her high school sweetheart Arturo De La Cruz after a 10-year courtship during which time he served in the United States Army and she graduated from high school and college. Maria had a passion for helping others and for dressing fashionably. Her beloved daughters, grandchildren, son in laws, brothers, sister in laws, brother in laws, nieces, nephews and friends will always have Maria in their hearts.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Arturo De La Cruz; her parents, Fructuoso and Alicia Gonzalez Canales; three sisters, Laura ( Idelfonso) Hernandez, Diana ( Ovidio) Cavazos and Dora ( Rudolfo) Jimenez; her in-laws, Apolinar " Polo" and Juanita Valerio De La Cruz; brother in laws, Apolinar De La Cruz, Octavio " Tavo" Cruz and Rudy Alvarez.
Maria is survived by her two daughters, Alyssa Nora De La Cruz- McQuagge ( TJ McQuagge) of San Antonio and Andrea Nicole Carnes ( Kris) of Corpus Christi; three grandsons, Jason Cruz McQuagge, Jacob Hunter and Wade Fischer Carnes; brother, Fructoso ( Mary) Canales of Houston; step brother, Frank Buentello of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; brother in laws, Idelfonso ( Ninfa) Hernandez of Benavides and Rudolfo ( Dora) Jimenez of San Antonio; two brother in laws, Abelardo (Cuala) De La Cruz of Del Rio, Aaron De La Cruz of Corpus Christi; three sister in laws, Sylvia ( Rudy) Alvarez of Corpus Christi, Aminta ( Octavio " Tavo") Cruz of Wharton and Adriana Barrera ( Joe Carrasco) of El Paso; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Seaside Cemetery (4357 Ocean Dr. ) in Corpus Christi, Texas.
