Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Maria G. Rodriguez


1944 - 2019
Maria G. Rodriguez Obituary
Maria G. Rodriguez

Corpus Christi - Maria G. Rodriguez, age 75, passed away on September 13, 2019. Maria was born on January 22, 1944 to Juan Guerrero and Augustina Rojas.

She will be remembered for always being there for everyone, taking care of family and her sister. She loved to cook and loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Maria is preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Rodriguez, her siblings, Juan Guerrero, Jr. and Eustaqia Guerrero.

Maria is survived by her husband, of 53 years, Joe E. Rodriguez; 3 children, Irene Rodriguez (Crystal Wyrick), Paul Rodriguez, Joe Rodriguez Jr.; the grandchildren she raised, Paul Rodriguez Jr., Brittney DeLosSantos, EJ DeLosSantos, and her grandchildren Melanie and Malorie Marie Rodriguez, great-grandchildren, Alessandra Rae Flores and Layla Lee Rodriguez; siblings, Mercedes Guerrero, Domingo Guerrero, Gumecindo Guerrero and Felix Guerrero.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 19, 2019
