|
|
Maria Gloria Garnica
Corpus Christi - Maria Gloria Garnica passed away on May 19, 2019 at the age of 73. Born on July 5, 1945 in Brownsville, Texas to the late Matilde and Paz Gonzales.
She joins now in heaven, her parents; husband: Ramiro Garnica; brothers: Juan Escobedo, Guadalupe Aguilar, Jr.; nephew Guadalupe Aguilar, III.
Maria leaves behind, daughter: Kimberly Soto (Juan Lopez); sons: Robert Gonzales, Joe Gonzales (Gloria); 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters: Norma Hernandez, Margie Rodriguez (Luis Santos); special niece Rose Marie Pennell (Glen); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rosary will be recited at 7pm, Thursday, May 23 at Guardian Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 10am. Friday, May 24 at Guardian F.H. followed by burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Donations can be made directly to Guardian F.H. at 361-853-0155.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 22, 2019