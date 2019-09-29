|
Maria Gloria Molina
Banquete - Maria Gloria Molina, 91, went to be with our Heavenly Father on September 24, 2019. She was born on April 07, 1928 in Hebbronville, Texas to Luis Perez Soliz and Marcelina Hernandez Soliz. She was a Catholic, a homemaker and a longtime resident of Banquete, Texas. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Concepcion Soliz; her sons, Luis P. Molina and Eduardo P. Molina; daughter, Rosa Garza and a grandchild.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Lupe) DeLeon, Jesse Molina, III, Gloria (Armando) Yepez, Fred (Susana) Molina, Oralia (Porfirio, Sr.) Aguilar, Ruben (Elma) Molina, Amanda (Ernest) Garcia, Greg (Sylvia) Molina, Odie Reyes; her son-law, Noe Garza, Sr.; her sister, Graciela (Lupe) Gonzalez. She was also loved and adored by her forty-two grandchildren, sixty-nine great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 & Monday, September 30, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, October 01, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Banquete Cemetery in Banquete, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Audaz Molina, Luis Colsa, Noe Garza, Jr., Ryan Molina, Armando Yepez, Rick Molina, Porfirio Aguilar, Jr., Ruben Molina, Jr., James Lee Carmony, Jr., Gregorio J. Molina, Michael Reyes and Eliseo Molina.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 29, 2019