|
|
On September 21, 2019, the Lord called unto Himself Maria Graciela Lozano, entering into eternal rest. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Idolina T. Garza, Ramiro Garza Sr. and Eloy Vela, her husband Miguel Lozano Jr., and her son Ricardo J. Lozano.
She is survived by her daughter Belinda Richardson and husband Victor, daughter Cynthia Mata and husband David, son Miguel Lozano III, brother Ramiro Garza Jr. and wife Rosie, and aunt Connie Moya. Mary was blessed with seven grandchildren: Mateo and John Richardson; David, Michael, Isabella and Anabella Mata; and Hannah Lozano.
Mary was born and raised in Falfurrias, TX, and graduated from Falfurrias High School. She dedicated her life to one of love, sacrifice and service, as a devoted wife of 41 years, mother, grandmother, daughter, niece, sister, and friend. She was an avid reader, enjoyed music, a great laugh, and long walks, but her family and faith were always the heart of her life. Her works of mercy went beyond her family and friends as she dedicated her time and efforts as a home care provider, serving faithfully for many years those in her community needing assistance, care and companionship. Her physical presence will be greatly missed, but her life on this Earth will remain, to all who knew her, a vivid sign of the love of God and the workings of the Spirit.
A visitation is scheduled at 9:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel Howard-Williams in Falfurrias, TX, with a rosary and prayer service at 10:00 AM. The Rite of Christian Burial will be recited at 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider a donation to the Ricardo J. Lozano Memorial Scholarship at Stephen F. Austin State University, created in honor and memory of her son. Checks should be made out to "SFASU Foundation" and memo noted to the "Ricardo J Lozano Memorial Scholarship". Donations can be sent to SFASU Office of Development, PO Box 6092, SFA Station, Nacogdoches, TX 75962-6092.
Please join us in honoring our loved one, Maria G. Lozano, by visiting our memorial website at www.FunerariaDelAngelHWilliams.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Howard Williams of Falfurrias, your Dignity Memorial provider.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 25, 2019