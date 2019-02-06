|
|
Maria Guadalupe C. Madsen
Corpus Christi, TX
Maria Guadalupe C. Madsen, 85, a resident of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away February 2, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on August 11, 1933 in Gregory, TX to Crispin and Josefa Contreras. She was a retired homemaker. She was a member of Altar of Prayer Church, as well as New Life Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Ferdinand Madsen; one son, Raul Cuestas; one daughter, Maria Josefa Campbell. Survivors include three daughters, Carmen Channell of Buhl, AL, Ida (Carlos) Paz of Arlington, TX, and Lydia (Khaled) Zitooni of Corpus Christi; two sons, Antonio (Elva) Cuestas of Corpus Christi, TX, and Rick (Virna) Madsen of Portland, TX; one sister, Maria Reyes Luera of Corpus Christi, TX; one brother, Jose M. Contreras of Corpus Christi, TX; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held on Fri., 02-08-2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Altar of Prayer Church. A Religious Service will be held on Fri, 02-08-2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Altar of Prayer Church. A Funeral Service will be held on Sat., 02-09-2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Altar of Prayer Church located at 3945 Ayers St. Corpus Christi, TX 78413. Burial will follow on Mon., 02-11-2019 at 9:00 a.m at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX.Under the direction of Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 6, 2019