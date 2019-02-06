Services
Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home
230 E Ella Ave
Kingsville, TX 78363
(361) 592-2413
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Altar of Prayer Church
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Altar of Prayer Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Altar of Prayer Church
3945 Ayers St.
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Madsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Guadalupe C. Madsen


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria Guadalupe C. Madsen Obituary
Maria Guadalupe C. Madsen

Corpus Christi, TX

Maria Guadalupe C. Madsen, 85, a resident of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away February 2, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on August 11, 1933 in Gregory, TX to Crispin and Josefa Contreras. She was a retired homemaker. She was a member of Altar of Prayer Church, as well as New Life Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Ferdinand Madsen; one son, Raul Cuestas; one daughter, Maria Josefa Campbell. Survivors include three daughters, Carmen Channell of Buhl, AL, Ida (Carlos) Paz of Arlington, TX, and Lydia (Khaled) Zitooni of Corpus Christi; two sons, Antonio (Elva) Cuestas of Corpus Christi, TX, and Rick (Virna) Madsen of Portland, TX; one sister, Maria Reyes Luera of Corpus Christi, TX; one brother, Jose M. Contreras of Corpus Christi, TX; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held on Fri., 02-08-2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Altar of Prayer Church. A Religious Service will be held on Fri, 02-08-2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Altar of Prayer Church. A Funeral Service will be held on Sat., 02-09-2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Altar of Prayer Church located at 3945 Ayers St. Corpus Christi, TX 78413. Burial will follow on Mon., 02-11-2019 at 9:00 a.m at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX.Under the direction of Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.