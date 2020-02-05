Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Guadalupe Perez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Guadalupe Perez Obituary
Maria Guadalupe Perez

Corpus Christi - Maria Guadalupe Perez, 57, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on January 31, 2020. She was born in Corpus Christi, TX on September 5, 1962.

Mary graduated from Robert Wilson Elementary and had a passion for life. She loved to make latch hook rugs.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Ricardo Perez and her sister, Cruz Perez.

She is survived by her parents, Jenaro and Audelia Perez; brothers, Genaro and Antonio Perez and sister, Diana Sanchez; numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.

Chapel service will be held at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Rosehill Memorial Park.

To express fond memories please visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -