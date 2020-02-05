|
Maria Guadalupe Perez
Corpus Christi - Maria Guadalupe Perez, 57, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on January 31, 2020. She was born in Corpus Christi, TX on September 5, 1962.
Mary graduated from Robert Wilson Elementary and had a passion for life. She loved to make latch hook rugs.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Ricardo Perez and her sister, Cruz Perez.
She is survived by her parents, Jenaro and Audelia Perez; brothers, Genaro and Antonio Perez and sister, Diana Sanchez; numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.
Chapel service will be held at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Rosehill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020