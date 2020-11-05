Maria Guadalupe "Lupe" Prieto
Corpus Christi - Maria Guadalupe "Lupe" Prieto, age 87, passed away on November 3, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on October 22, 1934 to Reymundo and Modesta Olmos.
Guadalupe was a part of of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Society, and was a devoted member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Guadalupe was an extremely loving and giving mother. She had a beautiful heart that gave no matter the cost. She always put others first and was an unconditionally amazing Samaritan woman. Guadalupe worked very hard to support her family and had a very big heart. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. Guadalupe was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Guadalupe was preceded in death by her parents, sister Antonia Rangel and brother Aureliano Olmos. Left to cherish her memories are her sons Frank O. Prieto and Bo Prieto; daughters Letty (Kenny) Richter, Eliza (Joey) Jacson, Elena (Oscar) Gonzalez, Modesta (Ricardo) Lavin, brothers Jose R. Olmos, Felipe Olmos and Jose Olmos as well as many grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A livestream of the rosary will be available on Lupe's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Frankie, Ryan, Oscar Jr., Bryce, Little Oscar and Mario.