Maria Guadalupe Reyes
Corpus Christi - Maria Guadalupe Reyes, age 74, passed away July 25, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1944 to Domingo Reyes and Isidra Ruiz in Laredo, TX. She graduated from Miller High School in 1965. Maria was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will always be remembered for her devotion to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a zest for life, enjoyed playing bingo and loved dancing while listening to Tejano music. She had a beautiful personality. Everyone would call her "Mom" or "Lady". She loved everyone and everyone loved her.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents, Domingo Reyes and Isidra Ruiz, and sister, Gloria Plata.
Maria is survived by her son, Cesario Gonzales (Laurie) from San Antonio, TX, her daughters, Sara Gonzales and Cynthia Gonzales (Carlos Alvarez) both from Corpus Christi, TX, two granddaughters, Sirena Barrera and Abigail Alvarez, four grandsons, Steven Andrew Gonzales, Sr., Leonardo, Jr., Zachary and Timothy Treviño, eight great-grandchildren, Steven Andrew Gonzales, Jr., Elaina Rose Gonzales, Joel, Marcos and Kristy Hernandez, Salysia and Zailee Treviño and Treyson K. Treviño, three siblings, Daniel Reyes (Aurora) of Corpus Christi, Maria De Jesus Vela of Chicago, and Margarita Treviño (Victor, Sr.) of Corpus Christi.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
A special thank you to Serenity and Grace Hospice Care of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 29, 2019