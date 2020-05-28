Maria H. Gonzalez
Corpus Christi - Maria H. Gonzalez, 94, passed away on May 21, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on November 12, 1925, in San Benito to Manuel and Catarina Hernandez.
Maria is preceded in death by both parents; loving husband of 42, years, Felix C. Gonzalez; daughter, Mary G. Underwood; son, Felix H. Gonzalez, Jr.; and granddaughter, Irene Peoples.
Maria is survived by her five daughter, Frances (Henry) Gonzales, Linda (Martin) Timmerman, Dolores H. Gonzalez, Julie G. Ochoa, and Alice (Norma Reyes) Gonzalez; three sons, Frank Gonzalez, Jesse (Josie) Gonzalez and Martin (Norma) Gonzalez; brother, Manuel (Lupe) Hernandez; 24 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will being on Sunday, May, 31 2020, at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly, 3223 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service and Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. that evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Rosehill Memorial Park.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to Nurses on Wheels for their services and kindness.
