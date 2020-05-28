Maria H. Gonzalez
1925 - 2020
Maria H. Gonzalez

Corpus Christi - Maria H. Gonzalez, 94, passed away on May 21, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on November 12, 1925, in San Benito to Manuel and Catarina Hernandez.

Maria is preceded in death by both parents; loving husband of 42, years, Felix C. Gonzalez; daughter, Mary G. Underwood; son, Felix H. Gonzalez, Jr.; and granddaughter, Irene Peoples.

Maria is survived by her five daughter, Frances (Henry) Gonzales, Linda (Martin) Timmerman, Dolores H. Gonzalez, Julie G. Ochoa, and Alice (Norma Reyes) Gonzalez; three sons, Frank Gonzalez, Jesse (Josie) Gonzalez and Martin (Norma) Gonzalez; brother, Manuel (Lupe) Hernandez; 24 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will being on Sunday, May, 31 2020, at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly, 3223 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service and Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. that evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Rosehill Memorial Park.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to Nurses on Wheels for their services and kindness.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the Gonzalez family.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
MAY
31
Vigil
06:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
JUN
1
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3618576291
