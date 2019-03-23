Maria Hilda R. Flores



Corpus Christi, TX



Maria Hilda R. Flores, age 86, passed away March 19, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1932 to Augustin Ramirez and Maria De Jesus Ramirez in Oilton, Texas. She was raised in Laredo, Texas.



Hilda married her husband, Valentin Flores, of 64 years on December 28, 1947. Hilda Flores was a Housewife. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She will always be remembered for her love of dancing with dad, love of laughter, spending time with family, travelling and enjoying her trips to Las Vegas. In her younger years, she enjoyed crocheting, baking and cooking for her family.



Hilda Flores is preceded in death by her husband Valentin Flores, children: Valentin Flores, Jr. and Leticia Flores, brothers: Augustin R. Ramirez and Gilberto Ramirez, sisters: Elodia Hernandez and Josephina Hernandez and several nieces and nephews. Left to cherish her memories are her sons: Freddy Flores (Grace), Ernest Flores (Gloria) and Armando Flores (Laura); daughters: Martha Putman (Armando) and Lucy Reyna (Martin); fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.



A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.