|
|
Maria L. Barrera
Corpus Christi -
Maria L. Benavides, 79, passed away on March 11, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Memory Gardens Chapel. Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday March 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020