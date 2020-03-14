Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Barrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria L. Barrera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria L. Barrera Obituary
Maria L. Barrera

Corpus Christi -

Maria L. Benavides, 79, passed away on March 11, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Memory Gardens Chapel. Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday March 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -