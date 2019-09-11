|
Sister Maria "Madre Maria" Laserna
San Antonio - Sister Maria Laserna, "Madre Maria", a Missionary Sister of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, 98, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born in Fuensanta, Albacete, Spain on June 2, 1921. She is survived by several nephews and nieces living in Spain.
She joined the Missionary Sisters of Jesus, Mary and Joseph in 1946, made temporary vows in 1947 and Final profession of vows in 1955. Bishop Mariano Garriga, Bishop of Corpus Christi, in a visit to Spain, made a request to Madre Dolores Domingo, Foundress of the Congregation, to send sisters to his diocese in Texas. At that time the Diocese of Brownsville was part of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
Madre Maria was among the first six sisters missioned to Texas. The sisters arrived at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan in January 1956. She served in San Juan and the neighboring towns evangelizing and catechizing young and old, later at Immaculate Conception Church in Brownsville. In 1958 she came to Corpus Christi with other sisters to establish the first novitiate, Mount Thabor. She served in the Corpus Christi Minor Seminary and Our Lady of Pilar Parish many years. She also served in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in the Diocese of Austin. Her last assignment was at Sacred Heart Parish in the Archdiocese of San Antonio. Madre Maria leaves a legacy of love for the Church, giving of herself unreservedly to her mission in a spirit of joy and availability, especially to the poor and most needy. She exemplified the love and care of the Family of Nazareth.
Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Church on September 11, In San Antonio, Texas - Viewing from 5 - 7 PM; Rosary at 7 PM followed by Mass.
Her body will be transported to Corpus Christi on September 12 to St. Peter the Apostle Prince of Apostles, 3901 Violet Road
Viewing will be held from 12 - 1 PM; Rosary at 1 PM, followed by Christian Burial at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387 - 4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 11, 2019