Maria Luisa (Wichie) Figueroa BosmanCorpus Christi - Maria Luisa (Wichie) Figueroa Bosman, 79, passed away on August 16, 2020.Maria was born on June 4, 1941 in Benavides, TX to Gilberto and Hilaria Figueroa. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings. At the time of her death she was employed at CCSSLC. Maria is survived by her daughter, Dahlia Bosman and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by family, friends, and coworkers.Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly. A Holy Rosary will be recited that same evening at 7:00 p.m.