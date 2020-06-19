Maria Luisa FrancoCorpus Christi - Maria Luisa Franco, age 81, received her "angel wings" and went home to our Lord on June 15, 2020.She will now be reunited with her daughter Angelica and her parents Felipe Sr. and Lucia Franco.Maria Luisa was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was also a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan.She leaves behind to cherish her memories: her loving daughter, Lucia, her grandchildren Noe Jr., Brittany, Jesse, Carissa, Bianca and Michael; great grand-daughter Analiyah and unborn twins Leighlani and Maximus; siblings Felipe Jr. (Maria), Frank (Linda), Consuelo (Robert), Julian (Carolina), Salvador, Gerardo (Gloria), Jose (Consuelo), Eddie Sr. (Shelley), Ricardo (Letty), Elena (Luis), Ysabel and Magdalena (Tomas); numerous nephews and nieces.The Franco family expresses sincere thanks to Spohn Hospital 9A, ICU 4th floor nurses and New Century Hospice for their loving care to our loved one.A special appreciation to Dolores (Loli) Franco for her sincere and consistent love and affection.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m.Due to COVID limitations, the Rosary will be limited to immediate family only (65 people). A livestream of the Rosary will be available for friends and family to view from their home. Mask and gloves are recommended.