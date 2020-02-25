Services
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:30 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Maria Luisa Garza Obituary
Maria Luisa Garza

Portland - "I have fought the good fight to the end; I have run the race to the finish; I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4: 7

Maria Luisa Garza passed away on February 23, 2020 after a heroic battle against cancer, which recently reemerged after twenty years of remission. She was surrounded by her family when her soul was summoned to heaven.

Maria Luisa was born in Driscoll, Texas on March 10, 1944. She was born to Eliberto and Juanita Robles and had six sisters and two brothers. She grew up in Alice, Texas and attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and graduated from William Adams High School. Maria Luisa attended Del Mar College and then Texas A&I College where she studied to become a teacher, and she earned a degree in History. She also engaged in physical pursuits such as fencing, tennis, and bowling. Her daughters would later delight in listening to stories about their mother bowling a perfect game and in imagining their mother in en garde position. During her time in college, Maria Luisa met and was courted by her future husband, Luis Garza, Jr.

Maria Luisa's career in education spanned more than three decades. She taught at Salazar Elementary School in Alice, Texas for sixteen years. During this time, Maria Luisa earned her Master's Degree in Education from Antioch College. Later, after moving to Portland, Texas, she taught one year at T.M. Clark Elementary and then at W.C. Andrews until the day she retired. Maria Luisa was an exceptional educator. She devoted hours upon hours to writing her lesson plans. She created a classroom environment to address the needs of all her students and inspire them to achieve. Her strong work ethic and creativity made her an example for novice teachers, and she enjoyed being a mentor to them.

Maria Luisa was a very devout Catholic. She was a beloved parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. She attended mass and adoration without fail and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Maria Luisa lived out her gospel values by using her time and talents to teach religious classes and prepare children in the parish to receive their sacraments. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, and she volunteered in the Works of Charity food pantry. Maria Luisa had a strong devotion to the Divine Mercy Chaplet, praying it daily with her husband and offering her prayers for those in need.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of fifty-three years, Luis Garza Jr., her three loving daughters, Lila Michelle Garza, Jennifer Louise Butler, and Laura Lynn Garza, and a cherished granddaughter, Mackenzie Erin Butler. Maria Luisa was devoted to her family. She worked hard to make sure that her daughters and granddaughter knew the importance of having faith in God.

Visitation will be held on February 27, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Limbaugh Funeral Home in Portland, Texas. The Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on February 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on February 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Burial will follow at Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
