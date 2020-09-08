Maria Luisa HernandezCorpus Christi - It is with both sadness and inspiration that we announce the end of the life journey of our mother, Maria Luisa Hernandez. She was born on December 8, 1919 in Benavides, Texas and passed from this life on August 31, 2020 at her home in Corpus Christi. She had family with her at the time of her death as she was taken from us. We would like to thank all those who have given our mom such happiness in her life especially when we celebrated her 100th birthday.Maria was the only girl in her family and is the last member who has passed. Her parents, Apollonio and Narcissa Mendez were loving parents, and her brothers, Ricardo, Manuel, Jose, and Encarnacion (Chon) were a tight knit family and have all preceded her in death. During her lifetime she also lost her husband, our dad, Deacon Julio D. Hernandez, and two sons, Carlos Hernandez, and Jose Francisco Hernandez.She raised seven children, and the survivors include Isaac (Barbara) from Florida, Marie Isabelle (Kevin) Orrick from Houston, Joanne (Carlos) Hernandez from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Helen (Jose Francisco) Hernandez, Roseanne (Doug) Norman, Carmen Hernandez, and Daniel Hernandez all from Corpus Christi. She also leaves behind a large number of grandchildren and great grandchildren in Texas, Tennessee, Florida, and Ohio. We appreciate the support and concern from our family, neighbors, and friends.A private and public viewing will be held at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral home on Morgan Ave on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The public viewing will be from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm. On the following day, Friday September 11, 2020, a rosary will be prayed at 9:00 am at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, and a celebration of the mass will begin at 10:00 am. Interment of the body will follow immediately at Memory Gardens Cemetery.