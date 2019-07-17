|
Maria Magdalena Escobedo
Corpus Christi - Maria Magdalena Escobedo, 70, of Corpus Christi, passed away on July 12, 2019.
She was born in Cd. Victoria, Mexico on May 25th of 1949.
She married the love of her life, whom she met as his attending nurse, one happy day. She was married to Jose Guadalupe Escobedo in 1973.
She devoted her time to her children and family as a stay at home mother. She enjoyed her afternoons tending to her gardens while being shadowed by her canine companions and favored foul. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for almost 40 years. She was an active member of the Guadalupanas, Divina Misericordia, and auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary.
She always had the perfect anecdote for her loved ones with a passed down or lived story, sharing wisdom in that moment of discernment or need.
She and family attribute her extended time with family to her devotion, rosary beads in hand, asking for God's mercy.
She lived her faith and taught it to her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, Balbina y Mario Ramirez, and sister, Maria Sara de Velez.
She was survived by her children, Lillian Hiracheta (Ernesto Hiracheta), Rolando Escobedo (Laura Escobedo), Lizeth Sampayo (Christopher Sampayo), Magdalena Escobedo, Jose G. Escobedo, Jr., Francisco J. Escobedo.
Her grandchildren, Martin Jose Sampayo, Isabella Maldonado and Crista Olivares
Brothers and sisters Ramirez Acosta; Enrique, Maria Gloria, Maria Herlinda, Geronimo, Martin, and Mario.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5-9 PM with Holy Rosary recited at 7 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Solo una cosa he pedido al Senor, solo una cosa deseo; estar en el templo del Senor todos los dias de mi vida, para adorarlo en su templo y contemplar su hermosura. Salmo 27:4
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 17, 2019