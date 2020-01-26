Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Salas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Medina Salas


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Medina Salas Obituary
Maria Medina Salas

Robstown - Maria Medina Salas, 75, went to be with our Heavenly Father on January 24, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1945 in Robstown, Texas to Emeterio Medina and Ignacia Garcia Medina. She was a devoted Catholic and lived most of her life in Robstown, Texas. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Abdon Salas: her sister, Evangelina Juarez; her brothers, Nieves Medina and Emeterio Medina, Jr. and Ignacio Medina.

She is survived by her children, Orlando (Wanda) Salas, Roland Salas, Roland (Katherine) Salas, Jr, Kennedy Brooke Salas.; her brother Antonio ( Nelly) Medina; sister Guadalupe ( Tomas) Chavez. She was loved and adored by her three great-grandchildren; Sebastian Salas, Mason Salas, Layla Marie Salas and numerous relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 and Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday , January 29, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow to Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361)387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -