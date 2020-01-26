|
Maria Medina Salas
Robstown - Maria Medina Salas, 75, went to be with our Heavenly Father on January 24, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1945 in Robstown, Texas to Emeterio Medina and Ignacia Garcia Medina. She was a devoted Catholic and lived most of her life in Robstown, Texas. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Abdon Salas: her sister, Evangelina Juarez; her brothers, Nieves Medina and Emeterio Medina, Jr. and Ignacio Medina.
She is survived by her children, Orlando (Wanda) Salas, Roland Salas, Roland (Katherine) Salas, Jr, Kennedy Brooke Salas.; her brother Antonio ( Nelly) Medina; sister Guadalupe ( Tomas) Chavez. She was loved and adored by her three great-grandchildren; Sebastian Salas, Mason Salas, Layla Marie Salas and numerous relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 and Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday , January 29, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow to Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas
