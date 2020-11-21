Maria "Mary" Mendoza GutierrezCorpus Christi - Maria "Mary" Mendoza Gutierrez, 72, went home to our Lord November 19, 2020, after a short illness. She is preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Lionel Gutierrez; her parents, Esteban Mendoza and Guadalupe Arias Mendoza, and her brother, Robert Mendoza. She is survived by her daughters, Diana Gutierrez, Cyndi Gutierrez and Laura (Jesse) Cervantes; her sister, Anita (Richard) Torres; her brothers, Daniel (Lucy) Mendoza and David (Pat) Mendoza; and nieces, nephews and grand-nephews, whom she adored.Mary was a proud graduate of Miller High School and a supporter of her daughters', nieces' and nephews' school activities, which included band and athletics. Mary encompassed all that was good. Her kindness, devotion to and genuine love for her family will not be forgotten. The love, laughter and memories she leaves behind will keep her alive in our hearts.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Honorary Pallbearers will be Devin Martinez, Ryan Hernandez, Chloe Torres, Yasmin Hernandez, Dani Martinez, Yancey Hernandez, and Raina Hernandez. Due to Covid-19 we ask that everyone please wear masks and social distance.