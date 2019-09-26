|
|
Maria Olga Trevino
Robstown - Maria Olga Trevino, 72, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 23, 2019. She was born on November 16, 1946 in Robstown, Texas to Ricardo and Viviana Pena Ortegon. She was a laundry attendant for Christus Spohn Hospital for 42 years. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Esperanza "Hope" Trevino; and four brothers, Rey, Ricardo, Oscar and Gaspar Ortegon.
She is survived by her children, Sandra (Fabian) Rosalez, Homer Trevino and Eva Angel (Lazaro) Trevino; her brother, Dennis (Andrea) Ortegon; three sisters, Sylvia (Robe) Molina, Elizabeth Ortegon and Loverinda Ramirez. She was also blessed with nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 26, 2019