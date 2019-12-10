|
|
Maria Olivarez Gonzalez
Corpus Christi - Maria Olivarez Gonzalez passed away on December 9, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born on March 15, 1936 in Edroy, Texas. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be remembered for being an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros. She enjoyed customizing her own clothes and loved to sing. Maria was happy, good natured, but hell on wheels.
She is reunited with her parents, Santos and Carolina Olivarez; two brothers, Jose Olivarez and Roy Moreno.
Maria leaves her loving memories to her beloved husband of 56 beautiful years, Arthur "Speedy" R. Gonzalez; children, Karen Anne Garcia (Jesse), Teresa Lin Gonzalez, Criselda "Crissy" Ann Gonzalez, Arthur Gonzalez Jr. (Rosie Gutierrez), Anna Alicia Gonzalez, Christian Pelkonen (Ignaty); grandchildren, Jesse Garcia Jr., Amanda B. Sledge, Carolyna Soliz, April Melendez, Amber "Amy" Melendez, J.J. Melendez, A.C. Gonzalez, Alex Gonzalez; thirteen great grandchildren; siblings, Margarita Garcia (Jesse), Josie Ochoa, Delia Cantu, Elena Moreno, Alice De La Cruz (Jacinto), Diana Zamudio, David Moreno (Rosie).
Family will receive friends at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm. A holy rosary will be recited at 7 pm that same evening.
Funeral Service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 am. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
To share fond memories and extend your condolences to the family please visit www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019