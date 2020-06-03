Maria Purificacion Palis
1934 - 2020
Sor Maria Purificacion Palis O.P.

Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi, Texas

Sor Maria Purificacion Palis O.P., 85, entered into the gates of heaven with our Lord on May 31, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1934 in Los Banos, Laguna, Philippines to Flaviano Palis and Eugenia Talavera. She entered the religious order in 1963 where she served as a Dominican Sister for 57 years in many assignments. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her sister, Luz Palis-Arindaeng; her brother, Raul Palis, as well as her extended family, the Sisters of the Religious Missionaries of the St. Dominic.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4:00-8:30 pm with a rosary recited at 6:00pm at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church with burial following to Seaside Memorial Park Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please offer mass for her eternal repose, and/or donations may be made to Religious Missionaries of St. Dominic, 2237 Waldron Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78418.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:30 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
JUN
3
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
JUN
4
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
