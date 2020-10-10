Maria Roberta Escamilla



Maria Roberta Escamilla passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 at the age of 81.



She was born on June 6, 1939 in Corpus Christi, Texas to her parents Trinidad and Juan Molina.



It is nearly impossible to describe a beautiful life, well lived, in only a few words. Most would describe Maria as loving, kind, and generous especially when it came to her grandbabies. She took great pride in her role as a hardworking woman; at times working two jobs to always ensure her family was well kept, well dressed, and of course, well fed. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and in turn raised her children to have a strong faith in God, to be bold, loyal, independent and caring.



She had an unconditional love for her grandchildren. They always knew they could do no wrong when grandma was around. She took every little opportunity to show them this love, whether it was a special gift at any random time of the year, a couple of dollars to each every time she saw them (even if it was change) ; she was always there to share her warm embrace and her loving smile.



She joins now in heaven her beloved husband Atilano Escamilla, parents and siblings Herculano, Benito, Antonio, Reyes, Luis, Lola, Cresenciana and Crispina.



Maria is survived by her two sons: Raymond Molina (Meredith) their children; Jaden, Jude, and Jobe Molina of Corpus Christi, Tx, Jesus "Jesse" Escamilla (Selina) their children; Jessa Michelle, Troy Mikal, Jazlynn Saline Escamilla of Corpus Christi, Texas, Step-daughters: Connie Hussain (Ijaz) their children; Nicole Hussain-Van De Mark (Matt), Nabil Hussain of Irving, Texas; Nora Medina (Paul) their son Paul Medina, Jr (Mariesa) of Corpus Christi, Texas; Elda Ratzlaff (Steven) their son Robert Ratzlaff of Louisville, Texas; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved.



Our hearts are broken to lose our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend but we are comforted in knowing that she will live in our hearts forever. The faith in which she lived by tells us that she is very much alive today, in the presence of God, Our Father. Forever missed, Forever loved.



Public Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home, Chapel A; with a Holy Rosary and Chapel Service to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. that morning.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store