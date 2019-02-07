Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St Joseph Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
St Joseph Catholic Church
Maria "Rose" Juarez

Corpus Christi, TX

Maria "Rose" Juarez passed away on February 3, 2019 at the age of 55. She was born December 6, 1963 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Emilia Soliz and the late Miguel Marines. She is preceded in death by her husband Valentin Juarez Jr.

Rose was a loving wife, mother grandmother, sister and friend. Rose was an avid dart player and also the biggest Dallas Cowboy fan. She was deeply loved by family and friends and will be dearly missed by all whom loved her.

Among those left behind to cherish her memory are her children Bart (Angela) Ramos and Myranda (Trevor)Juarez, Siblings Teri (Omar) Garza, Margie (Martin) Marines, Mike (Nancy) Marines, Art (Matilde) Marines, and Lori Marines. Along with 7 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also preceded in death by her daughter Monica Ramos and her brother Gilbert Marines.

The family will receive condolences on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 1 PM at St Joseph Catholic Church with rosary to be recited at 2 PM and Holy Mass at 2:30 PM. All services have been entrusted to All Faith Cremation & Funeral Services of the Coastal Bend
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 7, 2019
