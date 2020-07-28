Maria T. GarzaCorpus Christi - Maria Teresa Garza, age 90, passed away July 21, 2020. She was born September 23, 1929 to Damaso and Victoriana Olivares in San Antonio, Texas.Terry was employed by the Education Service Center and was a secretary for nine years at Central Catholic Elementary.Terry was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Terry enjoyed volunteering at church. She will always be remembered for her devotion to the Catholic Church and her family, especially her twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Terry is preceded in death by her mother Victoriana, father Damaso, sister Josie and brothers Damaso, Father Luis and Henry. Left to cherish her memories are her sisters: Sister Victoria Anne and Socorro; brother: Fernando (Rosie); son: Robert Garza (Pam); daughter: Yolanda Samueli (Brian); son: Michael Garza (Angie); son: Jaime Garza (Lisa); daughter: Lori Ehrman (Rick); grandchildren: Jeff, Kristin (Brian), Greg (Betsy), Jennifer (Wyatt), Sarah, Thomas (Samantha), Matthew, Nicole, Jared, Gabby, Alli and Paige and great-grandchildren: Caroline, William, Nolan, Wells and Avery.A Memorial Rosary and Mass will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.