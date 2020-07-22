Maria T. Hernandez
Corpus Christi - Maria Trinidad Hernandez, 66, passed away on July 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 13, 1954 in Corpus Christi, TX. She was a 1974 West Oso graduate. She worked at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi State School, Retama Manor Nursing Home and First Data.
Maria will be deeply missed by us all. Her Devotion to her family and her joy in helping the sick will always be remembered.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lorenzo C. Hernandez Jr.; mother, Elida C. Hernandez; brother, Marcos C. Hernandez; sisters, Mary Louise Hernandez and Eloise H. Botello; one niece, Melissa H. Botello.
She is survived by her loving son, David Anthony (Juanita) Hernandez; two sisters, Jo Ann and Sandra Lynn Hernandez; four brothers, Lorenzo C. "Larry" III and John Christopher Hernandez of Corpus Christi, TX, Gilbert C. Hernandez of South Carolina and Fernando (Susan) Hernandez of Hanover, PA.; three grandchildren, Elijah Anthony, Noah Josiah and Isaiah Carlos Hernandez; nephews and nieces, Mark A. and Marcos Hernandez Jr. of Corpus Christi, TX, Marcus, Leticia and Joseph Michael (Ellyda) Botello of Austin, TX; uncle, Fernando Clark of Houston, TX; aunts, Aurora Zambrano of Houston, TX and Rosa Cruz of Robstown, TX along with numerous cousins.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel, 549 Cheyenne St., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9:00 am with a Holy Rosary/Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church. Services will conclude after.
