Maria Teresa Vasquez
Corpus Christi - Maria Teresa Vasquez, age 92, passed away on September 14, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1927 to Blas Leon and Julita Nava in Estado De Mexico. She was raised in Mexico City, D.F.
Maria Teresa married her husband, Anselmo Vasquez of 52 years on September 30, 1956. She was a loving mother to five sons. She will always be remembered for her love of laughter and devotion to family.
Maria Teresa is preceded in death by her husband Anselmo Vasquez and her sisters Consuelo Leon, Luz Maria Leon and brother Felipe Leon.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons Ernesto, Alfonso, Ricardo, Gustavo and Edward and his wife Heather; grandchildren Lauren, Kristy, Alex, and Ryan; great grandchildren Ava, Stevie Marie and numerous family members and friends.
Visitation 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7PM, that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday September 18, 2019 in the Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 17, 2019