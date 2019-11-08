|
Maria V. Sanchez
Maria V. Sanchez passed away on November 7, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born at the King Ranch in 1925 to Juan and Dolores Vega. Maria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all whom knew her and loved her.
The family will receive condolences on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port, from 5 PM to 9 PM; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6 PM. A Funeral cortege will depart the funeral chapel at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 11, 2019, to Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Written condolences for the family of Maria V. Sanchez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019