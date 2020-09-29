1/1
Maria Y. Delgado Caballero
1964 - 2020
Maria Y. Delgado Caballero

Robstown - Maria Y. Delgado Caballero, 56, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on September 24, 2020. She was born on January 01, 1964 in Robstown, Texas to Robert and Margarita Herrera Delgado. She enjoyed taking part and attending her ALS Association meetings in San Antonio. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories to her husband, Juan Andres Caballero; her children, Emanuel (Aimee) Robles, Xavier (Victoria) Robles and John Andrew Caballero, Jr. (Leann E. Pittman); one sister, one brother. She was also loved and adored by her eight grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will begin at 6pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm on Friday, October 02, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude that evening.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
OCT
2
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
