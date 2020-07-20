Maria Zuniga
Corpus Christi - Maria Consuelo Zuniga, 69, of Corpus Christi, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was born in Mexico on November 19, 1950. She was married to Carlos DeLeon on May 16, 2014. Maria had a career in Utilities for the City of Corpus Christi. She retired after 30 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and had a passion for gardening, dancing, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victoriano S. Zuniga Sr. and Consuelo Charles; beloved husband, Carlos DeLeon; sister, Olga Zuniga; brother, Victoriano Zuniga Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Paul) Chatman and son, Mark Anthony (Lori Lee) Zuniga. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jon Michael (Melissa) Zuniga, Jazmyn Marie (Greg) Zamudio, and George Chatman; great-grandchildren: Aaliyah Zuniga, Armani Perez, J.J. Zuniga, A.J. Perez, June Torrez, and Cathlene Caitlyn Maria Zuniga; sisters: Francesca (Danny) Chavez, and Candelaria Martinez; and brothers: Rosendo (Angie) Zuniga, and Martin (Diana) Zuniga. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com