Maria Zuniga
1950 - 2020
Maria Zuniga

Corpus Christi - Maria Consuelo Zuniga, 69, of Corpus Christi, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was born in Mexico on November 19, 1950. She was married to Carlos DeLeon on May 16, 2014. Maria had a career in Utilities for the City of Corpus Christi. She retired after 30 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and had a passion for gardening, dancing, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victoriano S. Zuniga Sr. and Consuelo Charles; beloved husband, Carlos DeLeon; sister, Olga Zuniga; brother, Victoriano Zuniga Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Paul) Chatman and son, Mark Anthony (Lori Lee) Zuniga. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jon Michael (Melissa) Zuniga, Jazmyn Marie (Greg) Zamudio, and George Chatman; great-grandchildren: Aaliyah Zuniga, Armani Perez, J.J. Zuniga, A.J. Perez, June Torrez, and Cathlene Caitlyn Maria Zuniga; sisters: Francesca (Danny) Chavez, and Candelaria Martinez; and brothers: Rosendo (Angie) Zuniga, and Martin (Diana) Zuniga. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
