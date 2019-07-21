Services
More Obituaries for Marian Coburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Ann Coburn


1929 - 2019
Marian Ann Coburn Obituary
Marian Ann Coburn

Corpus Christi, TX - Marian Ann Coburn was born January 06, 1929 in Boydston Switch, in the Texas Panhandle. She fell asleep in death in her home on July 15, 2019.

Annie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Eldon (Red) Coburn, Parents Marion and Jennie Parker, her brother Bill Tom Parker and a son Marion Buff Coburn.

She is survived by two daughters, Jennie Ashmore with her husband Laurence and Terrie McCall with her husband Billy.

She had five grandchildren and they brought many beautiful children to the family.

Ann spent most of her life serving her God, Jehovah. She loved and trusted His word and His earthly organization of Jehovah's Witnesses to guide us in true worship. Many people learned the Bible's hope for mankind through her efforts in ministry and in informal conversations.

She with her husband Red, retired as marine dealers here in Corpus Christi. In addition, she built a flourishing business making boat covers and upholstery. All the while making time for her preaching work, an example she passed on to her children.

Ann loved photography, this hobby would provide endless hours of remembering her family, friends and a well-traveled life as she got older.

She was not afraid to fall asleep in death. She had a sure faith in Gods promise of a resurrection. (John 5:28) and when that happens, she will have a strong mind and body in his promised paradise earth. (Revelation 21:3 & 4, Psalm 37:29; Isaiah 65:17, 21 - 25) This is the same kingdom we were taught to pray for in the Lords Prayer. (Matthew 6:9,10). These verses comfort her friends and family as well.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 21, 2019
