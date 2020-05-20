|
Mariano Sanchez, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Mariano Sanchez, Jr., age 74, passed away May 16, 2020. He was born on December 18, 1945 to Mariano and Maria Sanchez in Corpus Christi, Texas. Mariano served in the United States Navy for four years. He was a graduate of Del Mar College. Mariano was a "jack of all trades" and enjoyed fixing and repairing items. He liked model airplanes and cars. Mariano never met a stranger and will always be remembered for his generosity. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
Mariano is preceded in death by his son, Manuel Sanchez.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Gloria Hernandez, children; Michael Sanchez, Mario Sanchez, Marcus Sanchez (Patsy), Matthew Sanchez (Ashley), Marcus Hernandez of Houston, TX., Veronica Wesbrook (Donald) of Montgomery, TX., sister, Connie Kaiser (Albert) of Round Rock, TX., brother, Bobby Sanchez of Corpus Christi, TX., 21 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Due to COVID limitations, Rosary and Funeral service will be limited to immediate family only (50 people). A livestream of the services will be available at www. Corpuschristifh.com for friends and family to view from their home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 20 to May 24, 2020