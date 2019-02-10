|
|
Marie Elaine Arriaga Gallagher
Belle Isle, FL
M. Elaine Arriaga Gallagher was born May 30, 1937 in Victoria, Tx. She lived in Corpus Christi for 45 years before being taken to live in Belle Isle, Fl where she passed away on December 9, 2018.
Elaine was a beloved Wife, Nurse and Mother. She had a strong faith in Jesus, her Savior. She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Mayhew, Susan Sorrell & granddaughter, Casey Elaine of Corpus Christi. She is and will continue to be loved and missed dearly.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 10, 2019