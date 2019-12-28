|
Marie Irene Clarke
Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Marie Clarke announce her passing on Christmas Day, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. Marie was formerly of Corpus Christi, Texas.
She is now in a place of solace with the love of her life, James Clarke. She was born in Agua Dulce, Texas, to John & Mary Simcik Mrazek, on August 16, 1930.
Marie is also a proud decedent of one of the first Czech families to settle in the South Texas area. Her family developed the Mrazek Grubbing Plow which carved out rich agricultural lands of the wild brush along the Texas Gulf Coast.
Marie lived a long, beautiful life and was a determined purposeful person. She did what she wanted, when and how she wanted! Her determination was only exceeded by her HEART! Those who knew Marie, knew how generous she was with her time and resources for all of her friends, family and those in need! Marie would help anyone, anyway she could. Marie was a champion for all animals especially the lost or strayed. She was a true animal lover and cared for her pets including dogs and cats and all critters.
Marie, with cherished memories, leaves her children: Charles Clarke and wife Peggy of Corpus Christi, Stephen Clarke and daughter Brenda Clarke, her partner Gray Gordon of San Antonio, Texas.
She is also survived by her loving sisters: Bobbie Perkins of Alice, Texas and Betty Goodridge of Robstown, Texas.
She is preceded in death by four brothers, and six sisters.
She has requested that in lieu of a "traditional" funeral service, that friends and family pause a moment, smile and honor her memory with a toast or donate to a worthy cause or a .
Marie will always be remembered and to celebrate her life and passing, a farewell gathering will be held at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home in the Mausoleum at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Her family wishes to thank the staff and help at Seasons Alzheimer's facility in San Antonio for their tremendous care, help & support.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019