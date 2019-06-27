|
Marie Magaret (Herschbach) Callis
Corpus Christi - Marie Margaret (Herschbach) Callis, age 88, of Corpus Christi, TX passed away peacefully in her home after a lengthy illness on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born April 28, 1931 in Granite City, IL to George E. and Catherine (Lux) Herschbach.
During her teen years, her family relocated to Corpus Christi where she attended and graduated from Incarnate Word Girls Academy in 1949. Shortly after, she met the love of her life, Dale Leo Callis. They married February 9, 1952 in San Diego, CA at the U.S. Naval Air Station Chapel with only 2 sailors as witness. She and Dale returned to Corpus Christi to begin their journey together and raise a family. Who knew their journey would include 13 children (10 boys, 3 girls). She stayed home raising her children until the youngest started school, at which time she began her career of 15 years with Sears Roebuck & Company. In her spare time, Marie truly enjoyed the thrill of playing contest via radio and newspaper. She was good at it. She won trips, money, and even a truck.
She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 53 years, Dale Leo Callis; her sons: George L. Callis and Robert L. Callis; siblings: Charles Herschbach, Richard Herschbach, Eileen Beaty, Jo Ann Cox, Robert Herschbach, and Lawrence Herschbach.
Marie is survived by her daughters: Mary (Lee Roy) Wilson of San Diego, TX, Rita (Roger) Strickland of Robstown, TX, Karen Callis; sons: Dale (Gayle) Callis of Humble, TX, Charles Callis of San Diego, TX, James (Sandra) Callis of D'hanis, TX, Mark (Kathy) Callis of Spring, TX, Thomas (Lori) Callis of Lampasas, TX, Keith Callis of Lampasas, TX, William (Linda) Callis, Patrick (Kristi) Callis; sister: Carole (Walter) Roberson. She was also blessed with numerous grand, great-grand, and great-great grandchildren and several loving relatives and close friends.
Her daughter, Karen, lovingly cared for her in the last 6 years of her life. Mary, Rita, and Patrick also provided assistance with her care along with Harbor Hospice. The family gives them and everyone else who cared for Marie their greatest and warmest gratitude including Mary Jones who provided spiritual care and friendship for many years.
Visitation will be at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 am with a burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in mom's name to Saint Pius X Catholic Church at 737 St. Pius Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78412 or a .
