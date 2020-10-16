Marilyn Hazel Glass
Victoria - Marilyn Glass passed peacefully from this earth surrounded by her daughters on October 15, 2020 after spending a lifetime in love, concern, and compassion for others. She always had a sweet smile and a word of kindness for everyone she met. Marilyn was born in Corpus Christi, TX on February 13, 1931 to Robert and Hazel Priour Garwood. She graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1948 where at 15 years old, she met the love of her life, Vernon Glass. They were married December 22, 1950, and their love for each other and their family was an inspiration to so many people throughout their 55 years of marriage. Having attended Del Mar Junior College following high school, she went back to college after her children were in grade school and received her teaching degree from Lamar University in 1965. Marilyn was a beloved and dedicated teacher for 27 years. We have all heard the phrase, "she was my favorite teacher" many times over the years. Marilyn also gave of her time and energy to the Cuero Hospital Volunteers and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church where she lent a helping hand at church events whenever she could. After being widowed in 2005, she relied on her beloved friends and family to help her through. She loved playing bridge and mahjong with her wonderful group of bridge ladies. Of all the activities Marilyn enjoyed, dancing was by far her favorite. She and Vernon danced "many a mile" together, and after he passed, she even participated in a line-dancing group. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Diana Thibodeaux (Bill), Lindy Gohmert (Ricky), Patti Glass (Victor Haro); grandchildren, B. J. Thibodeaux (Marcy), Brandy Boza (Rafael), Clayt Gohmert (Ashley), Allie Espinoza (Ricky), Travis Dean (Beverly), and Cullen Dean; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Sally Robeau; brother, Gordon Garwood (Fiona); brother-in-law, Bill Glass; sister-in-law, Linda Horn (Mike) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who meant the world to her. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Charlotte Dudney. A private family service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Cuero on Saturday, October 18th followed by interment at Seaside Cemetery in Corpus Christi. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Bill Glass Ministry, Grace Episcopal Church, Hospice of South Texas in Victoria, or donor's choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com
