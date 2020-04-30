|
|
Marilyn P. Botelho
Corpus Christi - Marilyn P. Botelho, 88, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, after an eight year battle with Alzheimer's.
Marilyn was a charter resident of the Mirador Retirement Community in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Marilyn was born in Schulenburg, Texas, on August 6, 1931, the daughter of Frank Brauner, Sr. and Olga (Hrncir) Brauner-Wiegreffe. She married Edward J. Botelho on August 21, 1954, at St. John's Catholic Church in San Marco, Texas.
Marilyn received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Southwest Texas State Teachers College, now Texas State University. Marilyn and Ed lived in San Marcos until August of 1958. They then moved to Corpus Christi where they both accepted teaching positions. Marilyn taught for CCISD for many years, retiring from Furman Elementary School in 1971.
Marilyn was a devout Christian and member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. She enjoyed church, reading, working her daily puzzles, gardening and listening to her favorite country western singer, George Strait. Marilyn's granddaughters loved going to Granny's house for a lunch of her famous chicken salad which was often followed by a shopping trip to the mall. Marilyn's grandsons remember her giving nature and the way she took care of their Gramps for so many years. They also thoroughly enjoyed the box of their dad's toys that Granny had saved for them.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen M. Botelho and wife, Kathy, of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Michael E. Botelho and wife, Gina, of Corpus Christi, Texas; four grandchildren: Bryan Botelho and wife, Jaime, of Vallejo, California; Melissa Botelho and fiancé Vincent Arlozynski of Corpus Christi; Andrew Botelho and wife Jonah, of Bishop, California; and Kelsey Dorsey and husband, Xzavion of San Antonio, Texas; and five great grandchildren, Ella Botelho, Ryleigh Valderas, Silas Botelho, Georgia Botelho and Luke Dorsey. Also surviving is her sister-in-law Barbara Brauner of La Grange, Texas; and Alice Botelho of Acushnet, Massachusetts; daughter-in-law, Beverly Hayes and husband B.J. and numerous nieces and nephews. Also special friend Olga Pena.
She is preceded in death by her husband Edward J. Botelho, her parents, sister Joyce Clark, brother Frank Brauner, Jr., two brothers-in-law; O.C. Clark and Richard Botelho; and step father Frank E. Wiegreffe; and her dear lifelong friend Margaret Sajdak.
Due to current circumstances, the family will remember their mother and grandmother in a private service. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American in memory of Marilyn Botelho.
The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to the wonderful staff at the Mirador that cared for mom for the past eight years.
A very special thank you to Linda Andrade and Abel Leiva. Thank you also to Rosalinda and Rosie of Kindred Care Hospice, and Oralia Estringel who cared for mom while she was able to live at home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020