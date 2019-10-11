|
|
Marilyn Sneeringer Smith
Corpus Christi - Marilyn Sneeringer Smith, age 86, passed away on September 25, 2019. She was born Feb 19, 1933 in Mobile, Alabama and growing up with a father in the Coast Guard she lived along the Gulf Coast from Miami to Corpus Christi. When she was in high school the family moved back to her father's family home in Pennsylvania. There she meet Phil and they married December 31, 1955. Again she was off with the military and moving. In 1976 Phil retired and they opened Smith' Guns where they worked together for over 40 years.
She loved to sew and worked as a seamstress when she was younger. She could do almost anything with a needle. She also loved to bake which worked well with Phil's love of cooking. She also loved to travel.
Marilyn came from a long line of family with a love of service. She continued that love in the many organizations she belonged to and served. She served in the offices of President of the Officers Wives Club, National Corresponding Secretary 2010-12 and State President 2008-10, National Society Southern Dames of America. With the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution she served as Honorary Regent of the Corpus Christi Chapter, Texas State Curator 2000-03 and Texas State Corresponding Secretary, 2003-2006. She was a member of: National Society United States Daughters of 1812,Order of the Founders of North America, The National Society Daughters of the American Colonists, The National Society Colonial Dames XVll Century, National Society Daughters of Colonial Wars, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, 1861-1865, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars, National Society New England Women, Colonial Dames of America and a volunteer at Christus Spohn South.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband Cyril Philip Smith, USN, Ret, father Eugene Richard Sneeringer USGC, Ret, mother Mamie Esther Pol Sneeringer, brother Eugene Richard Sneeringer, Jr. and son-in-law Joseph Peter Hadyka. Left to cherish her memories are her sister Pamela Sneeringer Clements, Indiana; Children: Stephen Eric Smith, USN, Ret. (Liz), Gabrielle Smith Hadyka, Timothy Joel Smith (Lori), Sean Patrick Smith (Kerry); 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and one on the way.
A Memorial Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery that same day.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NSDAR at dar.org/giving.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019