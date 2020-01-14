|
|
Marina Camacho
Portland - On Sunday, January 12, 2020 Marina Tagle Camacho, loving mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 86.
Marina was born on November 3, 1933 in Edinburg, Texas to Alfredo Ernesto Tagle and Esther Franz.
She married Juan Camacho on April 5, 1954 and raised two sons and one daughter. She was a long-term resident of Portland, Texas.
She had a passion for sewing quilts and cooking and loved being with her grandchildren. She was a very giving person and always greeted you with a warm smile and hug.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Z. Camacho, who passed away in 2010; her parents, Alfredo Ernesto Tagle, Esther Franz; two sisters, Rebecca Tagle and Amada Sanchez; and three brothers, Daniel, Francisco, and Heron Tagle. She is also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Sylvia Martinez Camacho and grandson, Michael Erik Camacho.
She is survived by her two sons, David and Johnny Camacho of Portland, Texas; daughter, Esther N Camacho of Edinburg, Texas; and grandsons Jeffrey David Camacho of Pflugerville, Texas and Aaron Joseph Camacho of Portland, Texas.
She will always be remembered as the rock of the family and will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Chapel service will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday January 16, 2020 at Limbaugh Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020